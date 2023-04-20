Selling old school sites up next

Now that a swap of city-owned ballfields appears out Pauls Valley school officials have shifted their focus to selling a couple of old school sites in the future.
All five members of the Pauls Valley Board of Education agreed with Superintendent Mike Martin to move forward with the idea of talking to a realtor about selling the two school properties.
The new direction came after Martin told them last week he and Gary Chaffin had spoken with Pauls Valley’s city manager, Lee Littrell.
It was Littrell who suggested the city drop the idea of swapping the softball and baseball fields in Wacker Park for the sites of the now demolished Jefferson and Jackson schools.
The local city council followed his lead last month as Littrell also brought up the idea of raising the annual fee paid by schools to use city sports facilities and then using that additional money to make improvements, namely to the baseball stadium and field.
Martin did not appear too pleased with the idea as he addressed the school board during a regular meeting on April 12.
“There are no plans at this moment for the city to swap the ballfields,” Martin said.
“The city wants to raise the fees on how much we pay to use the facilities and put that money toward improvements to the fields.
“You want us to pay for improvements to ballfields we don’t even own. I don’t know if that’s legal. It looks kind of shady. I know it isn’t. They see it as the fastest way to make improvements.
“We should probably talk to realtors and sell that property, take that money and look for a place to build our own ballfields. I’m just looking for some direction from you.”
School board members agreed that’s the right course of action for the two old school sites.
“I would like for you to move forward with contacting a realtor,” Katie Johnson said.
“I would like for you to talk to a realtor and get more information,” Jesse Alvarado said.
Martin adds the asking price might be in the range of $150,000 for the Jackson site and $100,000 for the property where Jefferson once stood.
Right now the school user fee is $10,000 a year, which allows local school teams to use the golf course, football practice fields and tennis courts in Wacker Park and even the Reynolds Recreation Center used at times for basketball, physical education classes and baseball batting cages.
