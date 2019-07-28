Education, health care and mental health services, criminal justice policies and retirement issues are among the topics approved for interim studies in the Oklahoma Senate.
The Senate President Pro Tempore’s Office released the list of 72 interim studies this week.
The members of the Oklahoma Senate use interim studies to take a more in-depth look at and hear from subject-matter experts about potential legislation and policies on a variety of topics.
A number of those studies have been assigned to both senators with districts covering Garvin County – District 13 Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, and District 43 Sen. Paul Scott, R-Duncan.
The studies for Scott include:
• Funding systems providing storm shelter space (Appropriations Committee).
• A study of requirements for obtaining a barbering license (Business, Commerce and Tourism Committee).
• Sen. Scott and Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, a study on stopping “robo calls.”
• A study of amending the Reading Sufficiency Act (Education Committee).
• A study of summer feeding programs for youth (Education Committee).
• A study of Department of Human Services practices for investigating daycare facilities (Health and Human Services Committee).
• A study on the 2020 Census (Rules Committee).
• A study of the Family First Prevention Services Act (Health and Human Services Committee).
Studies for McCortney include:
• A study on raising the smoking age to 21 (Health and Human Services Committee).
• A study on medication assisted treatment for addiction (Health and Human Services Committee).
Interim studies are assigned to the Senate committee with jurisdiction over the subject matter contained within the request. Committee chairs are responsible for scheduling meetings for interim studies.
All interim studies must be completed by Nov. 8. Meeting notices will be posted on the Senate website (www.oksenate.gov).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.