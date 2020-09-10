Senate candidate makes PV stop

An unusually cool night for early September didn't stop a small crowd of people, masked up for safety, from coming out Wednesday night for an Abby Broyles campaign stop in Pauls Valley.
Broyles, a former TV journalist, is the Democratic nominee running against the longtime incumbent in the U.S. Senate, Republican Jim Inhofe.
Broyles and Inhofe, along with Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independents Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit, are on the general election ballot for Nov. 3.
This week's stop in PV was hosted by the Garvin County Democratic Party.
More on the campaign stop will be in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
