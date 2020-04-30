Senate nod goes to PV official

It was really more of a formality for Pauls Valley's school superintendent, who recently got the backing of some Oklahoma senators to serve on a state broadcasting board.
For Mike Martin his video conference with members of a state senate was fairly routine because he's been serving on the board of directors for the OETA since last summer after being appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
For those who find the OETA letters familiar, they stand for Oklahoma Educational Television Authority, which for decades now has produced public television programming in the state.
Martin says the senate committee's virtual confirmation means his spot on the OETA board is really just one formal step away from being official.
Serving on the board for months now, Martin now only needs the measure to go before the full state senate.
“For me this is an opportunity to have some input,” Martin said about his interest in joining the OETA board.
“For public broadcasting we're number one in the nation. OETA in Oklahoma City is number one.
“On the education side maybe I can help. Through this pandemic I have worked to let them know how they can help us.”
These days that's a pretty big deal since schools have shut down for the current school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since distance learning and remote classrooms have begun OETA has offered a variety of programs designed to help teachers and parents with the at-home instruction.
“OETA is offering another resource for teachers to use in addition to what they're already doing to teach their students remotely,” Martin adds.
