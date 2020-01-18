Senator looks to push up tobacco age

State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, has filed legislation to reflect recent changes in federal law raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco products to 21.
Last month, Congress passed legislation prohibiting the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
The Tobacco-Free Youth Act was signed into law by the president.
McCortney, whose District 13 includes most of Garvin County, serves as vice chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
He said Senate Bill 1423 makes sure that Oklahoma’s statutes will mirror the new age requirements enacted at the federal level. He said raising the age for tobacco to 21 could have a huge impact on the health of Oklahomans.
“Even though smoking rates are declining, it remains the leading cause of preventable death and disability,” McCortney said in a released news release.
“Raising the age limit for tobacco products will help us prevent needless deaths, improve the quality of life for thousands of citizens and save millions of dollars in health care costs.”
Currently, state law sets a minimum age of 18 for tobacco sales and use.
Under SB 1423, the minimum age would be raised to 21 for purchasing or using tobacco products, and it would be illegal to sell or give tobacco products to anyone younger than 21.
“While the federal government made this change in December, the fact is enforcement takes place at the state and local level,” McCortney said.
“In order to avoid confusion or ambiguity, it’s important that our state laws and programs are in line with the new federal age limits, ensuring clarity for the public, businesses, state agencies and law enforcement.”
