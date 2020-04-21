This line up is the good kind as the approval was given this week to honor Pauls Valley's graduating seniors in a very visible way right there at the county courthouse.
In fact, each and every local senior is now expected to get a piece of the spotlight on the courthouse lawn.
All three Garvin County commissioners gave their blessing to allowing individual photos of this year's Panther seniors to be placed on lawn, which is expected to be done any day now.
Much like other schools around the county, the measure is meant to honor graduates in a year that's anything but normal with school buildings closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heather Edwards of the Pauls Valley Sidekicks parent-teacher support group said the photos on the courthouse lawn idea came about because of the high visibility of the building and well traveled state Highway 19 directly in front.
Most importantly, Edwards says something is needed to honors this year's senior class.
“We reached out to the senior sponsors because we're wanting to do something for the senior class,” Edwards said, referring to Churee Chaffin and PVHS Principal Chris Caldwell.
“We're going to have yard signs made. Each one will have the senior's individual picture on it.
“That way the seniors can feel like they're being recognized a little bit. We want to recognize them for what they've done throughout their careers as Pauls Valley students.”
This 2020 class at PVHS has right around 120 seniors. The order for that many yard signs with their photos has been placed as motorists should soon see them scattered around on the courthouse lawn.
Edwards says the honor is especially needed this year with schools closed back in mid-March as the virus pandemic forced classes and instruction to be done remotely away from the actual schools.
“A lot of them are upset about the way this happened,” she said.
“They went off to spring break and never got the chance to come back. They didn't know they wouldn't return.
“They really didn't get to say goodbye. They want to say goodbye to their teachers and their classmates.”
The senior honors, by way of the yard signs, could be featured out on the lawn throughout the month of May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.