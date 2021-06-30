The senior citizens center in Pauls Valley will for the first time in a while reopen its dining area for lunch beginning Thursday, July 1.
Since the virus pandemic arrived in March 2020 the center has only operated its food service in a drive-thru format, which will end when dine-in returns.
Meals will be offered starting at about 11:30 a.m. Anyone interested in receiving a meal inside the center must make reservations by calling 405-238-5892.
•••
Pauls Valley voters have until July 6 to request a mailed absentee ballot for a local election coming next month.
On the ballot for a July 13 election is the renewal of a local franchise agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas.
Local voters approved this same agreement in 1996 for a 25-year period, which allows ONG to distribute natural gas in Pauls Valley.
For more information contact the Garvin County Election Board.
•••
With the need for blood still at the critical level more Oklahoma Blood Institute drives are on the way in the Garvin County area. The schedule over the next few weels looks like this:
• Tuesday, July 6 (9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) – Garvin County Sheriff's Office, county courthouse. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591.
• Tuesday, July 6 (1:15 to 5 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Wednesday, July 7 (11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in PV, 100 Enterprise Blvd. Call Bronwin Hudson at 405-237-9982 9279.
• Tuesday, July 13 (8 to 11 a.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Brett Duke at 405-442-6001.
• Thursday, July 15 (1:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 S. Texas Ave. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Thursday, July 22 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, southeast room, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-2382.
•••
The next free OSU Extension leader education program is scheduled in July at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
A presentation on beneficial insects called “Good Creepy Crawlers” is set for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15.
Justin McDaniel of McClain County OSU Extension is on tap to lead this program.
Call the PV library at 405-238-5188 for more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.