More time is needed for the sentencing as a nurse already found guilty of caretaker neglect fired her own defense attorneys after last month's Garvin County jury trial.
Adding to it all is jurors recommend no jail time for Amanda Dawn Davis, 35, after they found her guilty in late January.
Davis' formal sentencing hearing scheduled last week is now postponed as she hired a new attorney to step in and represent her in the sentencing phase of the case.
“We received an email terminating us, so we're asking to withdraw,” said David McKenzie.
McKenzie and Shelley Levisay of Shawnee represented Davis during the three-day trial in a Garvin County District courtroom.
The two were allowed to withdraw by Garvin County Associate District Judge Laura McClain as Robert Rennie Jr. of Pauls Valley stepped in as Davis' new counsel.
“Ms. Davis contacted me, and I informed her we couldn't discuss this mater if she still had other attorneys,” Rennie said.
“I would like a continuance so I can prepare. I would want to call witnesses on her behalf,” he said about a proceeding to formalized Davis' sentence.
The request for postponement got Assistant Attorney General James Hughes shaking his head since the jury recommended no jail time for Davis.
“Zero years (in jail) were assessed in this case, this escapes me,” Hughes said about the delay.
“My only issue here is that I have a pending trial in Oklahoma County,” he said, adding it starts Feb. 27 but could potentially go beyond the allotted time through March 10.
In an effort to accommodate both sides, McClain set the new sentencing hearing for later in March.
Working as a nurse, Davis was accused of failing to give proper care to a Pauls Valley Care Center resident back on June 4, 2020.
During the recent jury trial Davis took the stand to testify the resident, a woman in her 90s, struck her head on a bar meant to help her rise from her bed resulting in a bloody gash to her forehead.
She claims to have cared for the woman, assessing her medical condition completely, before deciding an ambulance was not needed to take her to a hospital for further treatment.
Testimony from other nurses and aides at the local nursing home was the resident needed to be helped up off the floor indicating she had fallen.
Some witnesses described small adhesive strips being applied improperly by Davis to the woman's head wound.
Additional testimony indicated the woman was having trouble breathing, so an ambulance was called to take her to a hospital.
