A handful of criminal cases in Garvin County wrapping up last week either ended with prison time or suspended sentences for the defendants.
One is Jonas Martin Levy, 22, who last fall was charged with pointing a rifle that turned out to be a replica weapon at a Pauls Valley police officer and simulate the act of firing.
It happened on Nov. 17 when Levy, standing in his yard near the local police station, used the replica toy gun commonly used in airsoft sports to aim at an officer as he drove by and imitate the act of firing the weapon.
Officers initially thought the black colored rifle with a scope was the real thing. It was described as being “comparable in size, shape and appearance” as a real firearm.
Levy’s three-year prison sentence is to run concurrent with an assault charge he got for slapping a sheriff’s deputy in county jail, along with revoked terms from previous cases of assaulting law enforcement officers.
•••
A five-year prison sentence awaits an Elmore City man accused of assaulting his live-in girlfriend last month.
Jarrett Jones, 32, pleaded no contest to accusations he assaulted the woman during an incident on April 11.
The woman claims the attack happened when she expressed a desire to break up, which allegedly led to Jones grabbing her by the hair and throwing to the ground.
Jones is alleged to have then struck her in the face with his hand before hitting her in the ribs and stomach.
She claims he then pulled out a pocket knife with the blade open and pointed it toward her saying he would kill her if she left him.
During Jones’ arrest the same day in Pauls Valley county sheriff’s deputies reported finding some methamphetamine in his pocket.
The misdemeanor drug possession count led to Jones receiving a one-year stint in drug court.
•••
A suspended sentence, five years in all, was given to a Stratford man with a history of running from the law.
The most recent incident for Tyler Nunn, 25, came on May 6 as Nunn drove his pickup truck through an intersection without stopping leading to a high-speed pursuit that ended a few miles away.
Just a week earlier Nunn was involved in another chase with Stratford pursuit.
Going back to 2020 it was Nunn who failed to stop in another pursuit that ended with his vehicle in a ditch.
Nunn’s suspended sentence includes four separate cases.
