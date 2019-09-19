The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for September 2019 are: Jared Turner, Jade Potts, Luke Beddow, Emma Long, Quincy Jackson, and Samantha Bratcher.
Jared Turner is a sophomore and is the son of Jeremy and Annette Turner. Jared is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. He plays middle infielder on the Pauls Valley High School Baseball Team. Jared also participates in 4H.
Jade Potts is a sophomore and is the daughter of David and Christine Potts. Jade is on the Principal’s Honor Roll. She participates in Rotary Interact and is a member of the Pauls Valley High School Cheer Squad. Jade also competes on the basketball and track teams.
Luke Beddow is a junior and is the son of Kenny and Elisabeth Beddow. Luke is on the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is in Student Council and participates in Rotary Interact. Luke plays forward on the Basketball team, and plays the trombone in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band, for which he earned All-District his Freshman year. He is an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church youth group.
Emma Long is a junior and is the daughter of Danny and Vicki Long. Emma is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She participates in FCCLA and was elected to be the group’s Secretary this year. Emma also competes in Cross Country, Track, and is a trainer for the Football team. She is an active member of her church’s youth group.
Quincy Jackson is a senior and is the son of JR and Nichole Jackson. Quincy is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He participates in Key Club, Rotary Interact, BPA, and Prayer Warriors, and serves on Pauls Valley High School’s Student Council. Quincy plays starting forward on the basketball team.
Samantha Bratcher is a senior and is the daughter of Steven and Sharon Bratcher. Samantha is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She is a member of Key Club, BPA, and Prayer Warriors. Samantha plays the Alto Sax and is the Drum Major for the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band. She earned a Superior Rating at State Solo and Ensemble Contest her Sophomore year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.