Pauls Valley is hosting a weekend of celebration for the grand opening of a new $10-million economic development. The Mayor, City Council, and the City Manager will join the crowds on Friday, July 28, for the ribbon cutting at the new Seth Wadley Chevrolet. Seth Wadley is one of Pauls Valley’s largest employers with 400 Oklahomans – and now more in the mix.
“This is the newest, most state-of-the-art car dealership in the state of Oklahoma,” said Brad Thompson, Operating Partner of Seth Wadley Chevrolet. “Whether you’re buying a new set of wheels, or servicing your current vehicle, the experience will be like none other with our playroom for the kids, two unique coffee bars, and a full entertainment center with big-screen TV’s and free WiFi. This may be the first time in history someone needs an oil change and the family begs to come along.”
The new leading-edge service center offers climate-controlled service bays, an indoor drive-thru for customers to drop off and/or pick up vehicles. Seth Wadley Chevy is now positioned to sale electric cars and offers electric charging stations. Even Oklahoman’s unpredictable weather was part of the planning. Seth Wadley Chevy has a built-in safe room.
“We have been planning this unique project for years and it’s exciting to see it become a reality,” Thompson said. “The entire facility is designed for customer comfort and service. We previously had ten service bays, now we will have 32 of them. With 42,000 square feet, we are equipped to sell and service for the future. Pauls Valley is now home to the premiere Chevy dealership between Dallas and Kansas City.”
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Seth Wadley Chevrolet will be Friday, July 28, at 11:30 AM. The community is invited to enjoy the food trucks and all-day bounce house. The celebration revs back up Saturday, July 29, with a car show, live music, and family fun activities from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM.
What: Seth Wadley Chevrolet Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration
When: Friday, July 28, 11:00 AM
Food Trucks: 11 AM - 7 PM
Ribbon Cutting: 11:30 AM
Bounce House: All Day
Saturday, July 29, 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
Car Show: 10 AM - 3 PM
Cornhole Tournament: 4 PM
Live Band: 5 PM - 8 PM
Food Trucks: 11 AM - 7 PM
Bounce House: All Day
Face Painting: 3 PM – 6 PM
Where: 400 Ballard Road, Pauls Valley, OK
The community is invited to sign up for the car show and cornhole tournament. There will be cash prizes for the 1st – 3rd place winners.
For more information on Oklahoma’s newest premiere dealership, visit Seth Wadley Chevy Pauls Valley.
