The number seven plays a big part in a trio of Garvin County races getting a wrap with sentences.
One is the case for Shiloh Yarberry, 30, of Moore, who took authorities on a high speed and reckless pursuit from Purcell to the Elmore City area last September.
On Sept. 10 the pursuit came from neighboring McClain County as the chase with Yarberry behind the wheel of a sports utility vehicle sped through Maysville and into Elmore City.
At one point the SUV nearly struck another vehicle trying to avoid stop sticks laid on the road by Elmore City police.
At least one of the vehicles tires did hit the sticks as it deflated down to a metal wheel as the accelerating vehicle spun out and finally stopped.
An odor of alcohol was coming from Yarberry, who officers described as acting in a “drunk-like behavior.”
During a hearing last week Yarberry was given a seven-year deferred sentence on five criminal counts, along with orders to attend a DUI school.
A similar sentence was given to Forrest Adams-Fabre, 28, of Duncan for a road rage incident in November near Lindsay.
It starts with a hit and run call with gunshots. Although no shots were ever proven the actions by Adams-Fabre did force a vehicle with a mother and her two children inside off a far western Garvin County roadway.
For his assault charge Adams-Fabre was sentenced to a seven-year deferred term with two of those years to be supervised by a state probation officer.
He was also ordered to attend defensive driver and anger management classes, along with 50 hours of community service.
A deferred sentence, seven years worth, was given to Matthew Lucas, 33, for multiple charges coming after he was found to be carrying more than 53 pounds of marijuana.
Lucas was stopped by Stratford police back in February 2022. Inside the vehicle was the marijuana, which Lucas claimed came from a grow facility near Wanette.
Lucas said he took the marijuana to have a friend sell it and send him the proceeds.
A total of 18 months of Lucas’ deferred sentence includes supervision by a state probation officer.
