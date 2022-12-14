A Garvin County man now faces some prison time after taking a plea deal on formal charges he first showed his granddaughter pornographic materials and then tried to take it a step further.
Last week Bobby Ray Pendley, 60, was given a life sentence with all but the first 10 years suspended after he pleaded no contest to four counts of child sexual abuse.
The same 10-year prison sentence was also given to Pendley for five counts of possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction.
On the same day Pendley’s wife, Cynthia Pendley, 56, had three misdemeanor charges dismissed as she had been accused of allowing her husband to possess firearms she purchased even though she knew he was a convicted felon.
During a court hearing this past spring the 12-year-old girl testified it was in early April when her grandfather handed her his phone and she saw “a lot” of pornographic photos.
Later that same month they were both again in his camper on his property in far western Garvin County when he showed her pornographic videos.
Afterwards she said they went to his shop to sand a door. Instead of providing instructions on sanding, she said her grandfather made sexually suggestive comments before attempting her to take part in a sexual act.
The girl instead left and a few days later told a friend and her mother what had happened, which led to Bobby Ray Pendley’s arrest and the charges filed in Garvin County District Court.
