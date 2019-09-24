A few showers didn't hamper homecoming festivities at Maysville Friday night. Senior Maggie Shannon was crowned the 2019 football homecoming queen by senior Seth Jensen.
Shannon crowned homecoming queen
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Rosetta Cavner of Ponca City, Oklahoma, formerly of Elmore City, Oklahoma, was born to Elmer Charles "George" and Aultna (Huffmon) Hathorn on November 24, 1935 in Albuquerque, New Mexico and passed from this life on September 22, 2019 in Ponca City at the age of 83 years. Rosetta grew up and…
Malcolm Armstrong of Ardmore, Oklahoma was born to James and Cassie (Strailey) Armstrong on November 24, 1924 in Milo, Oklahoma and passed from this life on September 15, 2019 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at the age of 94 years.
Malcolm Armstrong of Ardmore, Oklahoma was born to James and Cassie (Strailey) Armstrong on November 24, 1924 in Milo, Oklahoma and passed from this life on September 15, 2019 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at the age of 94 years. Malcolm grew up and attended school in Ardmore and its surrounding area…
Most Popular
Articles
- Garvin County Public Records
- Big picture time for ambulances
- Fear came with claims of sexual abuse
- Shannon crowned homecoming queen
- The Holy Spirit is your helper
- Turn leads to truck collision
- Charge comes from deadly crash
- September Students of the Month announced by PVHS
- Kiwanis votes to keep going
- Local market gets unexpected help
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.