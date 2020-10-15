||||
67 year old Pauls Valley resident passed October 10, 2020. Graveside services will be Friday October 16, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Elmwood Cemetery in Woodward, OK.
William Dwane McClendon, 87, formerly of Pauls Valley, was born May 31, 1933 in Hewitt, Oklahoma. He passed away October 8, 2020 in Oklahoma City.
A rosary vigil for Linda Sue (Davis) Harris, 75, will be held Thursday, October 15 at 6 p.m. at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church in Pauls Valley.
Jackie Dean Barnes passed away quietly at home October 2, 2020 in Denison, Texas at the age of 65 years.
Kathy Louise Smith, 50, formerly of Pauls Valley, was born November 29, 1969 and passed away October 5, 2020.
