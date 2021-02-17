Shelter makes pets a top priority

More of those barking dogs and purring cats are finding homes these days thanks to the long journey of many to bring a top notch animal shelter to Pauls Valley.
It didn’t used to be that way as strays were the norm until a group of dedicated animal lovers worked to not only establish a more modern shelter here but build the kind of programs to save the lives of more pooches and kitties.
During a recent presentation local veterinarian Dr. Carolyn Williams said it was the creation of the Pauls Valley Animal Welfare Society, better known simply as P.A.W.S., and the work of a whole lot of volunteers that helped make all of this a reality.
In fact, Williams says it’s the work of some “hardcore” volunteers that’s led to PV’s animal shelter being a success to the point where it’s received national recognition under the “small but mighty” category.
“If it wasn’t for the volunteers, the animal lovers in this town and businesses in the community we wouldn’t have an animal shelter like the one we have,” Williams said.
“It has dropped the number of stray animals in the community dramatically and also provides a better life for animals. I appreciate the help from the community and we should all be proud.”
For Williams it’s a flashback to her past that shows just how far the local shelter has come.
“When I was growing up in Pauls Valley there was a dog pound and a dog catcher,” she said.
When Williams returned to open her veterinarian practice here in the early 1990s she and others started thinking about an idea that would eventually lead to the P.A.W.S. group and a more modern shelter.
Planning started in 1995 as the first order of business was to raise money for what Williams says was a “long time.” Construction on today’s shelter located south of town started in 1999 as it was completed the following year.
A big goal from the start was to save the lives of more animals instead of having to euthanize them. One way to do that is better educate the public.
“When I was a kid here there were strays all over. The only way to decrease the numbers is to educate your community to spay and neuter your pet. You’ve got to instill this in the values of the community.”
That led to low cost spay and neuter clinics being offered through PV’s shelter followed later by a major focus on finding foster homes for pets and even a program that takes animals to out-of-state facilities to help get them into new homes.
Williams says the education and fostering programs are clearly working as many years ago there would be up to 70 or so animals put down each week because there was no room for them in the shelter.
“We’re starting to see the numbers drop because of these programs. The less time in the shelter the better for the animal,” she said.
“Today we’re considered a no kill facility. The only time we euthanize animals today is when there’s a behavior problem or a medical condition that’s just too difficult to overcome.
“It’s a credit to this community and the volunteers. We have a wonderful group of volunteers. Everybody out there helps with transportation and they go in all different directions.”
Some are some definite success stories from the PV shelter over the years.
One dog named Tater wound up finding a new home way up in Maine.
There is also Hugo, a dog considered to be aggressive, who was taken to the shelter here. It was soon learned Hugo was more smart than aggressive as a home was found for him in Colorado.
Then there’s the heartbreaking stories of animals abandoned and left to die.
Once four puppies were tucked away in a trash bag that was literally thrown on a local street. Someone picking up the bag realized there was something moving inside. Those young pups later found good homes through the local shelter.
There were also the “nifty nine” – a group of nine puppies left at the local dog park – or the “magnificent seven” – some puppies dropped just outside of the shelter.
“You can’t believe how people can treat these animals,” Williams adds.
Another important program has been a food pantry where pet food is made available to people wanting to keep an animal.
“The food pantry has played an important role in decreasing the numbers. We’ve had people contact us about wanting to keep an animal but they needed help feeding them.”
The program started in 2010 has grown as more than a 1,000 pounds of dog food was distributed just this past December.
Obedience training for dogs also continues every spring and fall with classes these days at the still new dog park located at Wacker Park.
