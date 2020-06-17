Sheriff already on the front lines

Being right there in the middle of it all for many years and having an in-depth understanding of how the sheriff’s office works is why Jim Mullett believes he’s the most qualified to continue serving as Garvin County’s sheriff.
It’s been nearly a year since Mullett was appointed to the sheriff’s post as he stepped in to replace the outgoing Larry Rhodes.
He believes he’s the best man to keep the job because of all his varying experiences within the sheriff’s department since first joining the staff back in 2003.
Now Mullett is looking to earn his first full term as sheriff as he joins three challengers on the Republican ballot during an election set for June 30.
“When I was appointed I knew I’ve got some big shoes to fill; not only with Sheriff Rhodes but all the sheriffs that have served,” Mullett says about his appointment in July 2019.
“I don’t take it lightly. I take it very serious with a lot of prayer and knowing I’ve got to do a great job filling the shoes of my predecessors and taking all their strengths to be the best sheriff that I can be.
“I believe I am the best choice because I never left. I’ve been dedicated for almost 17 years to the sheriff’s office.
“I’m here and I’m approachable and dedicated to the citizens of the county. I want to continue to go forward and build on a department that is approachable. I don’t want somebody to think they can’t come talk to us.”
Mullett was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona, which is where he attended college. He and his wife, Melissa, came to Oklahoma in 1999 to help her father as he served as the pastor of a church in Hennepin in a far southern portion of Garvin County.
A few years later he went on a ride that would change his life.
“I took advantage of the ride-along program and it got into my blood,” Mullett said about a program allowing civilians to ride with deputies on their patrols.
In 2004 it was the then sheriff, Bill Roady, who offered him a job as a jailer at the county lock-up facility in Pauls Valley. A year later he trained as a reserve deputy before going for full certification as a field deputy. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2007.
After Roady stepped away for retirement Steve Brooks was appointed as his replacement. It was at that time when Mullett was named undersheriff.
When Rhodes was elected sheriff in 2010 he kept Mullett in the undersheriff role, where he stayed throughout Rhodes’ tenure.
“The undersheriff is second in command in the county and acts as the sheriff in the absence of the sheriff,” he said.
“I would oversee the jail and the department’s finances and the equipment inventory; basically oversee the day-to-day operations under the direction of the sheriff.
“I know the inner workings of the sheriff’s office because of my experience in the jail, the field, the daily operations.
“I’m already sitting at the table.”
Mullets calls his transition to sheriff last year as “excellent” with the backing of all three county commissioners and staff in the office.
He says if elected to a full four-year term he’s got a few ideas on ways to better the office.
“I have many ideas for what I want to implement and keep going. The positive thing about being in the office this first year is I don’t have to try to implement a bunch of things. I’ve already implemented some things that I want.”
One of those things already in place is a 24-7 patrol with at least one deputy available at all times of the day or night.
When the current COVID-19 pandemic eases up Mullett plans to work closely with senior citizens to provide them more information about scams that might be targeting them.
He also wants to work more with schools to “educate them on what we do.”
“I like to talk to the young people about making good choices,” Mullett said.
Also on Mullett’s mind is a “follow up” program, which is basically contacting victims of crimes and keeping them updated all the way through their cases.
“Instead of taking a report and putting in a shelf we’re trying to be more interactive with the victims and let them know what’s going on in their case.”
The sheriff also has some of his deputies going a step further by serving as case investigators. He says one is available for duty at all times.
