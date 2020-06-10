One stage, three candidates running to be the next sheriff in Garvin County, all addressed a number of issues during a weekend forum in Pauls Valley.
Lining up side-by-side with microphone in hand were Jim Mullett, appointed to the office last year, and challengers Shane Rich and Tony Rust took turns answering questions in the public gathering Saturday night, June 6 in Pauls Valley.
One candidate, Dan Deal, was absent from the event witnessed by a dozen folks in the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
There is good reason the forum was sponsored by the Gavin County Republican Party since all four candidates are on the Republican ballot for a primary election coming on June 30.
The three candidates there were on a timer as each one laid out a case for why they believe they’re the best one for the sheriff’s job.
“I believe I can take it another direction, better public relations, being more prominent, being more seen,” Rich said. “We need to help take it a step forward.”
“I would be a good sheriff,” Rust said. “I’ve got the education, the time in and it seems like all I’ve done is training.”
Mullett countered with his own actual experience as sheriff and many years in the office under three different sheriffs before him.
“I get it. I understand how it works,” Mullett said.
“As sheriff I believe we are taking it in the right direction. I believe I have the leadership because I’ve been there. I understand how this sheriff thing works.”
All three agreed integrity is the top thing when it comes to being a good sheriff.
“What I’m wanting to do is the right thing,” Mullett said.
“I’ve had some situations where I’ve been approached and asked why we didn’t handle a certain situation a certain way. I’m learning and we’re going to do the right thing. We’re going to be professional and do the right thing with the way we treat cases and the way we treat people.
“Honesty and integrity – that’s what’s on my campaign signs,” Rust said.
“Integrity is being honest when no one is looking. I want to do the right thing all the time.”
“Integrity starts right here at the start of the campaign,” Rich said.
“You stand beside everything you tell people. Integrity starts with leadership. I’m hoping we can show a stronger commitment to this.”
As for leadership, Rich says it starts “at the head of the office” and involves guidance and “the way you treat people.”
“A leader needs to lead by example,” Rust said. “I preached that to my kids when I was coaching.”
“I’ve been there,” Mullett said.
“I’ve been a part of good things and bad things. I’ve seen things that haven’t worked. Leaders fix what’s not working. I believe that’s what I do as sheriff right now.”
The trio also agreed being a good listener is a big part of the sheriff’s job.
“You’ve got to listen to the people in the county,” Rust said. “I think you need to stand by that oath you take.”
“What’s important is I want to work for the people,” Mullett said.
“You guys are my boss. I’m going to be doing the right thing, be out there taking calls, making sure we’re there for you. I’m going to do what it takes to do it the right way.”
One question focused on national events going on right now with protests all over the country calling for racial justice and equality.
Each offered thoughts on how to “regulate the use of force” on a “reasonable and appropriate” level.
“Good cops don’t like bad cops. That’s not the way it’s supposed to happen. That’s ridiculous,” Rust said about the recent police action leading to the tragic death of George Floyd.
“What we’re doing right now is training,” Mullett said.
“We’re even doing jail training, making sure we do it right. We need to be held accountable. If we’re out there John Wayneing it we have to be held accountable.
“We’re not above the law. It’s got to be taught the right way from the beginning. We need to continue this training. We’re held to a higher standard. We need to train to do the right thing.”
Mullett says the sheriff’s office currently has a “use of force” policy and committee tasked with constantly addressing this very issue.
“Training is the number one key,” Rich said. “Training, policies and teaching is what’s needed.”
With Mullett now in the sheriff’s seat he believes no band-aids are needed to make improvements to the current county jail built in 1974.
Instead, he thinks the best path is to team up with a neighboring county to create a regional jail operated by a trust.
“I think we need a new jail, but the county wouldn’t have to pay for it. I’ve got an idea that would save this county millions of dollars,” Mullett said.
“I would like to have a regional jail with McClain County. I’ve got the opportunity to sit down with both counties and save the county a lot of money.”
Seeking his first full term in the office, Mullett says money from opioid lawsuits should go into the sheriff office’s maintenance and operation fund to create a kind of Rainy Day Fund for the office.
