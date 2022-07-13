Sheriff's office has new K-9 dog

The Garvin County Sheriff's Office has announced a K-9 program has returned to the department stationed in Pauls Valley.
Deputy Brandon Stockard has taken on the responsibility of the K-9 program working hard to get his new K-9 dog, Maverick, certified through the state of Oklahoma.
Maverick will be Deputy Stockard's third K-9 since Stockard started in law enforcement in 2008.
Maverick is an eight-year-old Shepard with the “drive and energy of a one-year-old pup and shows it in his desire to go to work.”
Training with Deputy Stockard and Maverick started around late March. The pair was able to train with K-9 handlers with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Maverick has been certified in the past and will be paired with Deputy Stockard until Maverick is ready for retirement.
Plans are to have Maverick visit schools in Garvin County and assist law enforcement agencies in the area with his certified narcotics detection skills.
“The Garvin County Sheriff's Department would like to say thank you to Fluffy Butts Grooming in Wynnewood for donating their services for Maverick,” officials said.
