Sheriff's office leads drive to help

The Garvin County Sheriff's Office leading a drive this month meant to bring awareness to child abuse and at the same time help some of the victims.
The drive throughout September is in coordination with the Mary Abbott Children's House in Norman.
The Mary Abbott facility is a nonprofit child advocacy center providing a safe place for children to tell their stories about an abuse that's occurred to them.
Some of those abused children have come from Garvin County.
“Through Mary Abbott's coordinated efforts with law enforcement, child welfare investigators, mental health and medical professionals, they help set children on the path to healing.
“They are important to the communities within Garvin County because, unfortunately, child abuse is a fact in our communities, discriminating against no one and impacting thousands of lives each year.
“Mary Abbott is focused on ending this cycle and has reimagined how communities can come together – compiling resources to respond to, treat and ultimately prevent child abuse.”
Throughout the month donations are sought. Some suggestions include:
• Snack and drink items, which are given to children and families when they visit the center.
• Comfort closet items like stuffed animals, blankets, children's underwear, art supplies, journal supplies and toys.
• High demand items like washable classic fat markers and Playdoh. These items are used during each interview.
Donations can be dropped off throughout the month at police departments in Stratford, Paoli, Maysville, Lindsay, Wynnewood and Elmore City or directly at the Garvin County Sheriff's Office in the county courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Contact Athena Miles with the Garvin County Sheriff's Office, 405-238-7591, for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.