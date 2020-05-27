Sheriff's run based on leadership

A run at being sheriff wasn’t really on the radar for Elmore City’s police chief; that is until a group of area residents changed his mind.
Shane Rich says all the feedback he was getting over time convinced him his hometown style of leadership would be good for the sheriff’s office in Garvin County.
Now Rich is one of four candidates running for the office with the names of each one on the Republican ballot for an election set for June 30.
“A lot of people came to me asking me to run,” said Rich, who’s been the police chief in Elmore City since early 2019.
“They tell me to take what I do over there and apply it to the sheriff’s office. What they’ve seen and what they like about what we’re doing in Elmore is what they want me to bring to the sheriff’s office.
“We take the time to get to know the people. They see us more, on patrol a lot. My guys are constantly out there. I have everyone out in the community. When they’re not doing reports they’re always out on patrol. We take the time to let people know who we are.
“They know I’m job focused, I’m good with people and I’m fair with people. I’ll get the job done.”
As for what he can bring to the sheriff’s job, Rich says it’s his leadership style and the way he prepares the officers working for him.
“Good communication and leadership,” he said. “I work side-by-side with my guys and try to give them guidance. Through my career I’ve seen that neglected.
“Better training is also needed. It all goes hand-in-hand. If you’re training you’re leading and you’re leading by example.
“In a lot of small town departments they don’t get any training. They’re just filling shifts. Not with me. They get the training. That’s part of how I lead. Show them more of the bigger picture.
“It’s been rewarding. I like learning and guiding our guys.”
For him personally Rich says he can also bring a strong commitment to serving the residents of Garvin County.
“To serve people better, I feel like I can do better,” Rich said.
“The biggest complaint I hear is the department is not being seen as much in the rural areas. Everybody’s short staffed, so you try to fill the void yourself. You step in and help pull some of the burden off them.”
•••
Rich came to Garvin County when he was 10 years old as his grandfather came here to serve as pastor of Liberty Baptist Church located between Wynnewood and Pauls Valley.
He graduated from Wynnewood High School back in 1997 later marrying his wife Alisa as they now have two children.
Rich got his start in law enforcement as a reserve police officer in Davis with his main beat being Turner Falls back in 2006.
A year later he served a short stint as a reserve deputy when Bill Roady was sheriff here. Then it was a full-time gig as a police officer in Wynnewood followed by a return to the sheriff’s office here as a full-time field deputy.
After a couple of years working in the oil field Rich returned to law enforcement in Healdton.
“When you choose to be in law enforcement you’re dedicated to it,” he said. “Most of the people who have been an officer are in it to serve.
“Cops have a calling to be a cop. I guess that’s what it is for me. The interaction with people on a daily basis, you’re helping people. They may not know it but you’re helping them.
“It’s a brotherhood. Everyone who wears a badge is family, no matter where they are. If they’re wearing a badge and serving they’re like family.”
