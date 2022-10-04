Shining light on film festival

Coming to big screens in Pauls Valley is a brand new film festival.
Called the Red Brick Road Film Festival, the event is planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14-16.
All kinds of films, such as feature, short, docs, music videos, anime and experimental, are expected to be a part of the festival.
There will be filmmaker forums, kickoff meet and greet parties, a wine walk, two days of screenings and an awards ceremony where cash prizes will be presented.
Screenings sites are the Royal Theatre, The Toy & Action Figure Museum, The Vault Art Gallery and the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center.
•••
The musical “Funny Girl” will be offered live on stage at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium next month.
The Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group is offering the performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22 followed by a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, Oct. 23.
•••
The Washita River Art Show is scheduled for Oct. 22-23 at the Murray Lindsay Mansion Museum in Erin Springs.
This special first annual art show is sponsored by the Lindsay Community Historical Society.
This historic three-story museum was the home of the Murrays and the Lindsays, who were the early settlers of the Erin Springs and Lindsay communities. The museum is two miles south of Lindsay just off Highway 76 South in Erin Springs.
Many artists from the Lindsay-Erin Springs community and other towns where the Washita River flows will be displaying and selling their art. Call or text the Lindsay Community Historical Society at 405-919-6146 for more information.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has transitioned into its new hours for the fall and winter seasons.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
