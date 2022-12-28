Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..
A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 1:17 pm
Melinda Alfred (left) was among those passing out T-shirts to local school board members recently to honor Pauls Valley Junior High being named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. (PV Democrat photo)
Shirts salute JH honor
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.