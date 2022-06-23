Shooter now faces criminal charges

With a bandage draping his left arm and his parents quietly looking on in the courtroom a Pauls Valley area man made a courtroom appearance Wednesday after going on a weekend shooting spree that kept five law enforcement officers pinned down for two hours a few miles northeast of PV.
William Philpott, 39, now faces three felony counts of shooting with intent to kill after he fired a few dozen gunshots Saturday at officers responding to his threats against one specific officer and threatening behavior toward an off-duty officer who is his neighbor.
Two federal charges could also come for Philpott because two of the officers involved in the incident are Native American.
“We would like to enter a plea of not guilty,” said John Coyle of Oklahoma City, who is one of three defense attorneys for Philpott.
On the other side of the aisle, Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner told Associate District Judge Steve Kendall he plans to call seven witnesses for an upcoming hearing to determine if a bond total will be set in this case.
“I would object to any bond being set until the hearing,” Miner said.
