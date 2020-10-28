An accidental shooting this past summer combined with convictions from the past to hand a new prison term to a Pauls Valley man.
Larry Hirrill Jr., 29, was given a 15-year prison sentence this week after Garvin County prosecutors argued to revoke Hirrill’s suspended time from child neglect and firearm and drug possession convictions in 2018.
The push to revoke the old suspended sentence came after Hirrill accidentally fired the gunshot that struck his eight-month-old baby in the left arm as the child and others were in a parked vehicle on the south side of Pauls Valley back on Aug. 24.
Hirrill voluntarily confessed to the act late last week as he was immediately taken into custody, according to court documents.
Then in a brief hearing Monday in a Garvin County District courtroom Hirrill’s suspended sentence was formally revoked leading to the new prison term.
After this summer’s shooting Hirrill told authorities it was during a child custody exchange at a travel store on Airline Road in south PV when he spotted what he believed to be a car following them.
With Hirrill in one vehicle and a family member in a second he claimed a third car was still following them as they left and turned onto South Indian Meridian Road before pulling into a parking lot at a building housing a tribal nutrition program.
Hirrill said he walked up to his mother’s car was doing something with blankets in the back seat when the gun was accidentally fired.
The shot went from the driver’s side back seat to the passenger’s side front seat where it struck the baby as the bullet passed through an arm and the vehicle’s door frame.
The child was later airlifted from the soccer fields of the Pauls Valley Sports Complex and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital. The baby was reported to be OK after being treated and released.
Also present when the shooting occurred was Cacey Brougham, 34, who pleaded no contest to a firearm possession charge. She was given a 10-year sentence with all of it suspended.
A deferred sentence was recently given to a woman accused of setting fire to a hay barn near Maysville early in 2019.
Kelsey Lea Swinford, 43, was handed a deferred term of seven years after she pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, assault and battery on the sheriff’s deputy who responded to the fire and malicious injury to property.
Authorities said it appeared to be some sort of dispute between Swinford and her mother, who owns the property where the hay barn is located, that motivated the arson on Feb. 20, 2019.
A deputy on patrol in the area spotted the fire and was later assaulted by Swinford during her arrest at the scene.
Swinford is also set to continue on probation if she successfully completes a community sentencing program.
