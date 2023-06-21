A few changes, more on the legal side, are now being appealed by state prosecutors in the criminal case of a shooting outside a Pauls Valley convenience store a few weeks ago.
After evidence and arguments were presented last week a Garvin County judge dismissed one charge and amended another faced by Donte Pierce, 26, of Oklahoma City.
Pierce remains behind bars on a six-digit bond after he fired a number of gunshots the night of April 3 as he stood in the parking lot of the EZ Mart convenience store on the east side of Pauls Valley.
Piece is accused of firing at another man, identified as Jerry Miles, as it’s believed the two had a dispute over a vehicle.
One of the shots went into a nearby residence with three individuals inside at the time. None were injured as the bullet went through a living room window, two panes of glass, window blinds and a curtain before striking a kitchen wall.
After the hearing in a Pauls Valley courtroom, Garvin County Special District Judge Trisha Misak ruled no evidence presented legally backed up the first of three felony counts filed against Pierce – shooting into a dwelling.
“There is probable cause to believe that the offense of feloniously pointing a firearm has been committed and the named defendant guilty of pointing a pistol at Jerry Miles at 800 East Grant,” Misak stated in her written findings filed in the case.
“The state has not proven that defendant willfully or intentionally discharged a firearm at or into a dwelling (as required by state statute).
“The evidence in a light most favorable to the state indicates that defendant discharged a firearm at Jerry Miles, and the residence across the street was hit, without defendant willfully or intentionally discharging the firearm at or into the residence.”
With the ruling the shooting charge was amended to feloniously pointing a firearm.
Pierce’s second charge, possessing a firearm after a previous felony conviction, will remain in place.
A third, not so much, as legal arguments are a defendant can’t face two firearm possession charges when there was only one firearm involved. The charge dismissed was possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
“You can’t be charged for feloniously pointing a firearm and possessing that same firearm in the same incident,” defense attorney Arlan Bullard said.
“Basically it’s a double punishment issue. You can’t be charged with the same act twice.”
After last week’s hearing Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Victoria Freeman announced the state’s intention to appeal the ruling to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
For now Pierce is next scheduled to be back in court in late July when a jury trial date could be set.
