A Garvin County judge has ruled the evidence doesn’t show a Pauls Valley shooting suspect is in need of any further evaluations of his competency.
District Judge Leah Edwards made the ruling earlier this week for 40-year-old Bill Philpott, who is facing five felony counts of shooting with intent to kill – one for each of the law enforcement officers forced to take cover behind their patrol cars when he fired various guns outside of his Pauls Valley area residence on June 18, 2022.
The ruling came after the remote testimony of Dr. Edward Hallowell, a Massachusetts psychiatrist specializing in attention deficit disorders and ADHD (Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder).
Hallowell has treated Philpott from a distance but never examined him in person after three years ago Philpott’s parents, Miles and Mary Philpott, came to the east coast doctor for help.
Hallowell testified he got much of his information from the defendant’s parents and Philpott himself. He said Philpott’s vitals and response to high dosages of the prescription drug Adderall were “clinically” monitored during the treatment.
“He’s a smart, creative man,” Hallowell said about Philpott. “Like a lot of people with ADHD he has tremendous creativity, but they can have a runaway brain that makes you impulsive. Your thinking is chaotic.
“You can do things our regret later,” he said, adding that can be “violent behavior.” “The most dangerous aspect of ADHD is the impulsivity.”
When questioned by defense attorney Derek Chance the doctor did say the high dosage of Adderall was needed for Philpott, but at the same time it could have triggered his response during last year’s shooting incident.
“He needs strong medication. He needed the higher dosage,” Hallowell said, adding Philpott’s dosage went from 120 milligrams a day to 200 when accepted standards call for much less.
In fact, Hallowell’s best guess as to why Philpott need a higher dosage was he’s a “rapid metabolizer.”
“Too much Adderall can make you psychotic. You look exactly like a paranoid schizophrenic. That’s the risk you take with the higher dosage.
“I personally think it was caused by an excessive dosage,” he said, referring to Philpott’s behavior during the shooting.
“It was a crazy response to Adderall. He went crazy. There were no warning signs that anything was going to happen. He was on that dosage for a long time and then on this given day this happened.”
During Chance’s questioning the attorney asserted the doctor overprescribed for Philpott with 35 “scripts” in 29 months leading to “over 8,500 more pills than he should have had.”
“There’s no evidence to show he’s not competent,” Chance said in his closing arguments. “I meet with my clients and want the best for them. I say there’s no concern here. There’s no issues.”
On the other side was Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner, who said his office simply wants to make sure the defendant is competent enough to move forward with the case.
“There were alarm bells here with the high dosage. We need to know now if he’s competent to proceed,” Miner said.
Philpott is now expected to appear in court later to have his jury trial date set.
