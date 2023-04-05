Competency really isn't the issue anymore for a Pauls Valley man accused of firing multiple gunshots at law enforcement officers last summer.
Once a hearing did get underway last week for Bill Philpott, 39, it was quickly over as a state prosecutor asked for his own request be dropped to have the defendant examined by a mental health professional.
“If there's no objection we ask the court to strike our motion,” said Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner.
Philpott's current defense attorney, Derek Chance of Oklahoma City, naturally didn't object as the case moves to a preliminary hearing now scheduled in May.
Ironically, it was the defendant's first legal team, along with Miner, that submitted a similar request last August for the court to “take the necessary steps” to determine Philpott's competency. The request was withdrawn and his defense attorney gone from the case just days later.
With his parents in the courtroom, Philpott sat quietly at a defense table as attorneys on both sides went into a neighboring room to discuss the case before reemerging with Miner's announcement.
Philpott has been held with bond denied since the incident on June 18, 2022 when he used a variety of pistols and rifles to fire dozens of gunshots forcing five law enforcement officers to take cover behind their own patrol cars for more than an hour.
He was taken into custody after other responding officers shot him. Philpott was wearing a bullet proof vest at the time of the incident.
Supporters believe Philpott's actions were the result of an extreme reaction to some medication for his Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder condition and the situation could have been calmed down in a far less confrontational and violent way.
Pauls Valley police officer Brittany McGehee, who along with her two children are neighbors of Philpott a few miles north of Pauls Valley, has testified it all began when Philpott began screaming out threats.
She claims the threats were aimed at Jerry Kraft and his children. McGehee and Kraft are the parents of the two kids.
Moments after her family was safely away McGehee said the gunfire really began as bullets flew above their heads, into the ground and into law enforcement patrol cars as three Pauls Valley police officers, Kraft and one Garvin County sheriff's deputy were the ones barricaded behind vehicles.
Philpott, who was wearing body armor, used the guns to fire at least 40 shots before a Chickasaw Lighthorse Police tactical team used an armored vehicle to give the officers cover and the chance to get away safely without any injuries.
Philpott was later taken for medical attention after being shot by Lighthorse officers.
