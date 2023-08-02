A second go around at a state’s request to have a Pauls Valley shooting suspect’s competency examined didn’t quite get the connection it needed during a court hearing late last week.
As a result, the defendant, 40-year-old Bill Philpott, and others will have to wait until later this month to hear the remote testimony of a doctor on the east coast.
What onlookers did get last Friday was more testimony from a PV police officer who feared for the lives of her children and mother when she said Philpott screamed out threats before later using various firearms to open fire at law enforcement officers near their Pauls Valley area properties last summer.
Now Philpott is facing five felony counts of shooting with intent to kill – one for each of the officers forced to take cover behind their patrol cars during the shooting incident on June 18, 2022.
Pauls Valley officer Brittany McGehee, now a patrol sergeant, says she remembers first hearing screams from Philpott from his neighboring residence.
“Then I heard gunshots and he threatened to kill Jerry Kraft and his kids,” said McGehee, who is the mother of those two children.
“He was doing donuts on his property directly in front of my residence. He was yelling in the direction of my residence and other officers in the vicinity.
“He was agitated and irate. He was upset with the patrolmen and myself. Then I heard gunshots. He was screaming toward the officers. That’s when the gunshots started.”
The officer said Philpott went back into the house as at times she would just see his arm out the front door as he fired shots. At some point she said he put on a bullet proof vest.
McGehee said early on she had called Philpott’s mother, Mary Philpott, to see if she had any insight into what was happening.
“It just didn’t make sense. I’ve never had a problem with my neighbors. She told me not to answer the door.”
Sheriff Jim Mullett was the only other witness to take the stand during the competency hearing in a Garvin County District courtroom.
Mullett testified he spoke on the phone with the defendant’s father, Miles Philpott, on the day of the shooting.
“He said please don’t harm my child. He said to help him because he’s got some mental health issues like ADHD,” Mullett said, referring to Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
The sheriff believes the elder Philpott also listed out depression and schizophrenia.
During the defendant’s time in the county jail since his arrest days after the shooting Mullett said Philpott has spent over $19,000 at the jail’s commissary, which is food and other items not a part of the basic things offered to inmates at the jail.
The sheriff said he’s also received an email from a doctor associated with Bill Philpott highly critical of the way he’s has been treated while in jail.
“He belittled my office and staff for not allowing him to exercise and allowing Mr. Philpott to gain more than 100 pounds,” Mullett said, adding Philpott has received medication and the opportunity to exercise while in jail.
“In my opinion I think he knows what’s going on,” Mullett said about Philpott. “In my opinion I think he was taking more meds than he was supposed to.”
The doctor sending the email was Dr. Edward Hallowell, who is in Boston but was unable to connect remotely to testify at the time of last week’s hearing.
“Mr. Chance and I have spoken and we have a mutual witness, a doctor from Massachusetts. We’ve agreed to allow his testimony to be in a video,” said Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner, referring to Hallowell and defense attorney Derek Chance.
“This is an essential witness. If we are unable to connect to him I would ask that we continue this hearing just for this witness.”
It was later learned Hallowell had called earlier in the morning but was unable to connect because of the one-hour time difference.
With Hallowell’s testimony unavailable the competency hearing is scheduled to be continued later in August.
