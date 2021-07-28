Shooting case now goes federal

A jump from one court to another is coming for a Pauls Valley man who has spent the last few months in prison.
It was only last fall when Larry Hirrill Jr., 29, was sentenced to a 15-year prison term after a shooting charge stemming from an incident last summer in PV revoked a suspended sentence.
Now the state charges leading to that prison sentence has been wiped off the books because of a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Native American jurisdiction.
That doesn’t mean Hirrill gets a pass out of prison as his case has now been picked up in federal court.
“It never existed in the eyes of the law,” said Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner about the dismissal of the state charges.
“However, the U.S. attorney’s office filed a federal complaint against him, so he will face a federal charge.”
According to Miner, a federal firearm possession charge against Hirrill is based on his two previous shooting convictions in New Mexico.
All of this started back in August 2020 when Hirrill accidentally fired a gun and the bullet struck his baby, then eight months old, in the left arm as the child and others were in a parked vehicle on the south side of Pauls Valley.
Hirrill was immediately arrested as he later told authorities it was during a child custody exchange at a store parking lot when he claims to have spotted what he believed to be a car following them.
With Hirrill in one vehicle and a family member in a second he claimed a third car was still following them as they left and turned onto South Indian Meridian Road before pulling into another parking lot near Airline Road.
Hirrill claimed he walked up to his mother’s car and was doing something with blankets in the back seat when the gun was accidentally fired.
The shot went from the driver’s side back seat to the passenger’s side front seat where it struck the baby as the bullet passed through an arm and the vehicle’s door frame.
The baby was airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital, where the child was treated and released.
In October he was given a prison term after a judge agreed with the argument to revoke a suspended sentence.
During a recent hearing in a Garvin County District courtroom all state charges were dismissed on the McGirt ruling based on the fact Hirrill has some degree of Indian blood, he has been a registered member of the Cherokee tribe since 2016 and the shooting incident occurred on what is still considered Native American land.
The McGirt ruling determined that most of Oklahoma, including all of Garvin County, is still legally considered tribal lands because no formal action was taken as far back as the 19th century to disestablish Indian reservations.
That means when there’s a Native American connection for a defendant or victim in criminal cases like this one the state has no jurisdiction to prosecute. Criminal charges must instead come through tribal or federal court.
