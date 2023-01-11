Shooting leaves one behind bars

A family argument, gunshots and a chase through some fields brought a whole lot of law enforcement agencies to the Maysville area over the weekend.
They learned it was 35-year-old David McFarland who was right in the middle of a family squabble that led to him using a handgun to shoot his stepfather multiple times at their home on the southeast side of Maysville.
On the bright side the injured man, Randal Tucker, reported to be shot in the chest, back and possibly in the leg, is reported to be doing much better at an Oklahoma City hospital.
At the same time McFarland has been jailed and sure to be facing a least one serious criminal charge.
It happened Saturday night as McFarland’s mother, Jetta Tucker, later told authorities she thought her son was acting strange, so while planning to leave she claims to have heard two gunshots and her husband scream that he had been shot.
“For whatever reason there was an argument they had that led to the shooting,” Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said earlier this week. “It was a heated conversation that led to the shooting.
“The victim tried to leave the residence with his wife and reported he was still being shot and shot at. Then he said they were being chased by the suspect on a Gator,” he said, referring to a utility vehicle.
The couple was able to get away as Randal Tucker is the one who officials believe made the 911 call to report the incident.
Tucker was later airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. On Monday he was listed in stable condition, according to Mullett.
“He did have life threatening wounds, but the last report I got is he’s doing very well.”
After the call came in Saturday officials from seemingly all over, including sheriff’s deputies, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and different police departments in the area, converged on the area.
Once there they set up a perimeter with a couple of different layers. The first had a radius of about a mile, while the other stretched out to a couple of miles. The search included the use of a drone.
A few hours after the shooting McFarland emerged and surrendered to authorities.
“We caught him within the perimeter,” Mullett said.
“He just popped out in a field and was arrested. He said he was cold. I believe he just had no where to go.”
A court affidavit submitted by an OSBI agent shows McFarland was staying with the couple at the time.
McFarland later said he thought Tucker had threatened to harm his mother. He also claims to believe Tucker was walking to his vehicle to retrieve a firearm to kill the woman.
At that point McFarland said he grabbed a handgun off the counter, confronted Tucker outside and claims Tucker swung a knife at him prompting the shots that injured Tucker.
He also claims to not know if the shots had actually hit Tucker, so he drove around looking for him to see if he was OK.
Later McFarland said he decided to lay down in a field to rest.
One part of the incident that’s got Mullett a little on the hot side is the reason McFarland was even there.
“He just got out of prison,” the sheriff said. “He got an early release and was back on the street committing his heinous crime.
“I’m not happy with that situation.”
Court records show it was in March 2021 when McFarland was sentenced to a 15-year prison term with all but the first three suspended.
The sentence was on charges of grand larceny and driving under the influence after a previous conviction.
