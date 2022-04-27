A family squabble that led to one brother shooting at the other nearly two years ago now has a sentencing date after a Pauls Valley pleaded guilty.
With no plea agreement in place Mike Fisher, 52, stood before a Garvin County judge and offered the new plea for shooting with intent to kill during a brief hearing last week.
Fisher is accused of using an assault rifle to fire off several shots at Jeff Fisher and one passenger as he drove toward his brother’s home near PV back in August 2020.
With a lengthy prison sentence possible for what was described as a “violent” offense, Fisher stood with his defense attorney as his new plea was given to District Judge Leah Edwards during the April 22 hearing in a Garvin County District courtroom.
“Are you pleading guilty because in fact you are guilty,” Edwards asked.
“Yes ma’am,” Fisher said in a quiet response.
Fisher’s sentencing date is now scheduled in June as Edwards ordered that a pre-sentence investigation be conducted by a state officer.
Moments later Fisher’s new wife, Emily Farmer, 49, also stood before the judge as she pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm during the same incident.
In Farmer’s case there was a plea agreement in place with state prosecutors as she was given a five-year deferred sentence.
The criminal case against Fisher and Farmer stems from a dispute spilling over into gunfire on Aug. 2, 2020.
It started with a 911 call from someone claiming gunshots had been fired at the vehicle driven by Jeff Fisher with a family friend riding along as a passenger.
An affidavit filed in the case shows Mike Fisher told deputies he was contacted by his brother, who threatened him and said he was coming over to his place because of a dispute over a chainsaw. The threat was later denied.
Fisher said he then retrieved some guns to defend himself and later saw his brother’s truck approaching at a high rate of speed.
Fisher admitted to using an assault rifle to fire a number of shots as some did strike the vehicle.
Farmer was accused of pointing a handgun at the two individuals coming to the property.
The new pleas come as jury trials in the case were scheduled to get started earlier this week in a Garvin County District courtroom.
