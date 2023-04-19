A trio of Pauls Valley seniors are among those shouting out the excitement after being a part of a very big honor, while also thinking about all the memories and positives of life in the school band.
It hasn’t been that long ago now when the Pride of the Valley band earned the coveted OSSAA Sweepstakes award for the sixth time in the school history.
The award represents the “best of the best” and is the highest honor given to bands in Oklahoma.
The Panther band previously earned the award in a four-year stretch from 2015 to 2018 and then again in 2022.
Three PV girls sitting down for a chat about the recent honor are Piper Quinn, Makayla Wilkerson and Payton Norton.
“It’s awesome to be a part of that,” Quinn said about the sweepstakes award, something she’s now experienced three times.
“This sweepstakes means so much to us. We were thinking sweepstakes from the start. It’s not the easiest thing to do. You go from the fun of bleacher music in the marching season to toning it down for the concert band.”
All three stress it takes a real commitment to be in the band, starting early every morning and usually stretching well into the evening hours.
They also say they wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world in terms of the family feel of the band and the skills learned from playing music and how to be a good leader.
“It’s chaotic. You basically sign your life away to band. It’s a full-time job and that doesn’t even count classes. You truly have to have a passion for it. You’ve got to be a leader,” said Wilkerson, who once served as the band’s drum major.
“It’s impacted my life in so many ways. I can’t imagine being without it. I hope the next Pauls Valley band is going to have the passion and drive this band has.”
Norton, who plays trumpet, said being a part of the sweepstakes award and the band is something she’ll never forget.
“The memories created with this band will last a lifetime,” Norton said.
“It’s like a long ride that’s done in May but then it’s onto summer band. It pushes you to your limit, but I’ve been in the band since the eighth grade and I love it.
“Band and Mr. Etheredge have always pushed me to be the best,” she said, referring to band director Drew Etheredge.
Echoing that feeling about their band director is Quinn, who plays percussion.
“It was really special not only to be in the band but have a director that was the best in Mr. Etheredge,” Quinn said.
“I’m going to miss it. Band changed my life for the better. It’s been a blast from the start.”
Wilkerson also says Etheredge has been a big part of why band has been such a positive experience in her life.
“His influence has been life changing. He is the best school teacher in the Pauls Valley district,” she said.
Both Wilkerson and Quinn plan to continue their band pursuits in college.
