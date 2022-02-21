Pauls Valley, OK (73075)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.