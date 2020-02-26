One motorist is now facing a couple of criminal charges related to a two-vehicle accident that tragically claimed the lives of young Wynnewood siblings last summer.
It wasn’t any kind of substance in his system but instead what state troopers have concluded is the speed of the vehicle that now has William Aaron Patchell, 23, of Pauls Valley facing a couple of first-degree manslaughter charges.
Patchell was the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a sports utility vehicle resulting in the deaths of Kadence Hewett, 13, and her nine-year-old brother Gunner Hewett.
The tragedy claiming the lives of the siblings unfolded in the late morning hours of July 20, 2019 at a site near Pauls Valley.
The Hewett youngsters were passengers in an SUV driven by their stepfather, Edward Peters. Their mother, Fallon Peters, was also riding in the vehicle.
Troopers reported Patchell was alone in a pickup truck.
An initial report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the crash took place at the intersection of two county roads, listed as 3300 and 1570, about five miles east of Pauls Valley.
A more recent report shows neither driver was impaired at the time of the accident.
However, troopers say data recorders on both vehicles offer some more details about the tragic collision.
It was determined the Ford SUV driven by Peters was traveling northbound, while Patchell's Chevrolet truck was moving westbound.
“Results of the data showed the Ford had come to a stop sign and had begun to cross the intersection when the Chevrolet traveling over 80 miles per hour in the 40 miles per hour zone entered the intersection and struck the Ford,” troopers stated in an affidavit filed in the case.
Troopers concluded the speed of the truck is what caused the collision.
After the formal charges were filed in Garvin County District Court, Patchell surrendered to authorities, where he was released on his own recognizance during his initial court appearance. Prosecutors had requested a $25,000 bond.
