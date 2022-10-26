A very simple high noon walk on some of Pauls Valley's brand new sidewalks was meant to salute the upgrades and just say thank you.
What the handful of folks was acknowledging this past Friday was several blocks worth of sidewalk improvements completed not that long ago on both sides of Grant Avenue, which also happens to be the part of state Highway 19 as it comes through town near the downtown area.
The representatives of the city of Pauls Valley, Garvin County Allies for Better Living and county TSET (Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust) group came together for a short walk and a few grilled hot dogs.
It was their way of saying thanks to the mystery people with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation who were responsible for making the sidewalk project a reality.
“It was a walking lunch to celebrate the new sidewalks on Grant,” said Alan Ware of TSET in Garvin County.
“It's a way to say thank you to ODOT.”
Ware was busy grilling some hot dogs as others, like Jennifer Samford, walked a few blocks of the rebuilt sidewalks before joining in a kind of warm weather picnic next to Grant.
Samford is not only a member of the Allies group she's also Pauls Valley's parks and recreation director.
“This is to celebrate the new sidewalks,” Samford said. “It makes Pauls Valley more walkable.
“We just don't have a lot of places in town that's really conducive to walking. This is the first step.”
What she means by first step is possible improvements to Grant itself next to the very sidewalks getting the makeover earlier this year.
Samford is also referring to a comprehensive assessment of everything that's recreational in Pauls Valley.
“We've started a master plan process of looking at all our recreational facilities,” she said.
“It's looking at our lakes, trails, parks, golf course, anything that deals with recreation. We want them to be safer and to be more active.”
Another part of the planning process is to seek the public's input on what local folks think about recreation in Pauls Valley and the priorities for future upgrades.
That public meeting is expected to come sometime in November.
A completed plan will also provide the city more possible options when it comes to applying for grants to pay for at least parts of any recreational upgrades in the future.
“There are two things with the plan – how do we protect what we've got and what are the priorities for improving our facilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.