Sign-up is now for swim lessons

The time to register for summer swim lessons in Pauls Valley is now as the sign-up actually got started earlier this week.
Forms are available at the Reynolds Recreation Center as the lessons will be offered in two sessions at the Pauls Valley Waterpark.
The first session is June 13-16 and June 20-23.
Session number two is July 11-14 and July 18-21.
Times and age groups are the same for both sessions.
• Ages 6-9 years: 9 to 9:30 a.m.
• Ages 3-5 years: 9:40 to 10:10 a.m.
• Ages 3-5 years: 10:20 to 10:50 a.m.
•••
For the first time since 2019, the Maysville Alumni Association is planning an alumni banquet.
All former Maysville graduates and former students are invited to the banquet planned for Saturday, June 3.
It's set to take place at Maysville Assembly of God, located on state Highway 19 west of Maysville.
Visitation will officially start at 3 p.m., while dinner is at 6 p.m.
“Anyone who graduated from or attended Maysville public schools, as well as all current and former staff and teachers, are welcome. Please join us!”
Donations will be accepted at the door.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites over the next few weeks.
• Friday, May 5 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Friday, May 5 (12:15 to 6:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges at PV Fire Department, 201 South Walnut. Call Chief Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Tuesday, May 9 (9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School, 702 East Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Monday, May 15 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Wednesday, May 17 (9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Library in Pauls Valley. Call Rhonda Slayden at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, May 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church southeast room, 114 West Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Saturday, May 27 (10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of PV Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
