It's just a little over a week away for the start of the annual Angel Tree holiday campaign at Pauls Valley's public library.
The sign up over several days is meant to give parents a chance to request a little help when it comes to holiday gifts for their kids.
Shari Kendall of the library says anyone wanting to request gifts for their children will need to come during one of the sessions getting started next week.
“Each child will receive two $15 gifts to assist parents with providing Christmas presents,” Kendall said.
This new series of sign up sessions for the local Angel Tree gets started from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The remaining schedule for this holiday season is:
• Saturday, Nov. 2 – 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 4 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 5 – 3 to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6 – 1 to 3 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 7 – 3 to 6 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 8 – 2 to 4 p.m.
On the other side are those who like to help by checking out “angels” as a way to provide presents for the kids in need. That will begin soon by leaving a name and phone number with library staff at the front desk.
Gift suggestions for a boy or girl will be on the back of most “angels.”
Anyone interested in helping should avoid donating clothes, DVD's, CD's or used toys. New and “gently used” children's books and stuffed animals will be accepted at the library.
If unable to spend $30 on each child, donors are asked to provide a new toy or cash donation.
All gifts purchased for the Angel Tree should have the unwrapped presents returned to the library by Dec. 5.
This Angel Tree effort is for kids enrolled in Pauls Valley or Whitebead schools. However, children in other areas close by should also be able to get help.
