Sign-ups still going for 'angel' tree

This year's Angel Tree program in Pauls Valley has already started accepting with applications with more sign-up days coming to close out the week.
Again the idea is to provide holiday presents to kids in need as applications are being taken in the auditorium of Pauls Valley's public library as a way to spread out and be safer from COVID-19.
The remaining schedule of sign-up sessions is:
• Wednesday, Nov. 4 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 5 – 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 6 – 2 to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 7 – 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 9 – 1 to 3 p.m.
The “angels” being placed on a Christmas tree going up in the library will each offer gift suggestions on the back for the boy or girl who will receive the holiday presents.
Each child will receive two gifts in the ranch of $15 each. Anyone interested in buying presents should avoid clothes, DVD's, CD's or used toys.
New and “gently used” children's books, along with stuffed animals, will be accepted at the library.
This Angel Tree effort is for kids living in Pauls Valley or enrolled in PV or Whitebead schools. However, children in other areas close by should also be able to get help since most communities offer some type of Angel Tree program.
Those buying presents can pick up angels starting this week and should deliver them unwrapped to Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library no later than Dec. 1. They are also asked to bring one large or extra large Christmas gift bag.
