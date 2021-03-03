Signing off on hospital sale

“Amen” was the simple but meaningful message of a Pauls Valley city official as the sale of the local hospital was signed, sealed and delivered to a new owner that has plans to get the facility back open in a few weeks.
It came last week as a variety of people gathered to sign all the documents needed for the city of Pauls Valley to close the sale of the hospital to the Southern Plains Medical Group.
With the hospital closed since October 2018 it was Mayor Jocelyn Rushing who expressed great relief the sale is now official as it represents the last step before Southern Plains can move forward with its plan to reopen.
“It’s a long time coming,” Rushing said as she represented the city at the official closing of the hospital purchase.
“I believe this will provide a boost of morale for the citizens, especially the senior citizens. Many of those seniors have medical needs and have had to travel to other cities. Now they won’t have to.
“I hope this will bring about community unity.”
Taking his seat at the table to sign the various documents for the closing was Mike Schuster, senior partner for Southern Plains.
“We’re here closing the purchase of the hospital property,” Schuster said moments before taking a pen for the long list of signatures he would provide on Feb. 25.
Among the documents was a loan to Southern Plains for nearly $6.5 million to not only purchase the hospital building but also all the equipment inside.
Officials added the loan has a government guarantee through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The following day hospital CEO Richard Mathis stepped up to give members of the PV Rotary Club an update.
“I’m going to talk about what I’ve been living for the last 16, 17 months,” Mathis said, adding he actually joined this reopening project just about two full years ago. “I want you to know that we have bought the hospital.
“I came here because I couldn’t resist being a part of this effort to go against the grain in health care and open a rural hospital again after it’s been closed.”
Mathis says the privately owned Southern Plains company is moving toward the final steps to actually reopen a hospital that will be called the Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County.
Right now the plan is for hospital staff to begin the final prep work in just about a month.
The target date to open is now April 18 as that's the day a full emergency room facility offering services 24 hours a day, seven days a week is scheduled to return. Through 2020 the ER area has offered urgent care services.
At the start employee numbers will be relatively low as the ER, imaging and lab services and “all clinical” care for patients will get this new hospital going.
The hospital will include 43 beds for patients admitted into the hospital with a handful of them already prepared to be isolation rooms for COVID-19 patients.
Surgical services are also expected to soon return after the opening, Mathis said.
“We’ll take care of patients and work to be efficient with our resources,” he said.
“We do have our challenges ahead, but there’s no reason not to have a great hospital here in Pauls Valley.”
The CEO adds he has been working for some time get all the staff hired and physician relationships needed to open.
“It’s been very quiet in the recruiting process. We’ve been fortunate to have people from Ada, Purcell, Ardmore and other places reach out to us and pursue us. We’ve got a lot of folks coming to us.”
Mathis says he is continuing to work with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which is responsible for entering into agreements with operating hospitals to receive reimbursements, and move toward an in-network status for insurance billing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.