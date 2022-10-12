Signing up for some bell ringing

The time to sign up for Salvation Army bell ringing in Pauls Valley is now.
Members of local churches, businesses, service clubs, scouting programs and others are needed to ring the bell this upcoming holiday season.
To sign up go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0B44AAA92AA4FD0-salvation1 online.
•••
This year's annual business meeting for Purdy Cemetery is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
The meeting will be held at the Erin Springs Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The place to enter is through the north door.
For information, call LaVern Russell 405-756-6596.
•••
Artists will be displaying and selling their work on Oct. 22-23 in the Murray Lindsay Mansion located south of Lindsay in Erin Springs.
There is free admission to the public for the art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23.
One of the featured artists will draw and sell caricatures of children and adults. Many variations of art will be available, including paintings in acrylic and water color, sketchings, charcoal, and abstract/contemporary art. It will also include painted rocks, decorative wood art, quilt/sewing items and collectible clocks.
•••
The Wynnewood Historical Society is putting out an early invitation to the public to come help celebrate the 115th anniversary of The Eskridge Hotel and Museum.
The celebration of what was the “finest hotel between Fort Worth and Oklahoma City” in its day will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13.
