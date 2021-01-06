Signs next up for county fairgrounds

Plans are in place to get Garvin County's fairgrounds up and running again after mostly going unused since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three county commissioners agreed earlier this week the thing needed next is to get plenty of signs posted at the facilities in Pauls Valley to remind folks to stay safe from the threat of spreading the virus.
That will include the county's recommendation to the public to wear a mask when attending any events at the fairgrounds in 2021 and to keep the pandemic-related social distancing in mind.
“I plan to signage it real good before it reopens,” District 3 Commissioner Mike Gollihare said during a regular meeting earlier this week.
“There's going to be a lot of activities out there, so we need to get it ready.”
That includes public events like livestock shows in the arena, such the annual junior invitational show coming in February, to the smaller ones scheduled for a private rental in the fairgrounds' east building.
The only real event held at the fairgrounds since the pandemic was the annual Garvin County Free Fair last August, which was limited only to livestock shows as all the exhibits and “fun” activities for kids and adults alike were called off because of the virus threat.
“This is to ask the public to wear a mask and maintain social distance and to wash hands, basically to follow the CDC guidelines,” Assistant District Attorney Carol Dillingham told all three commissioners on Monday.
“We want to remind people the virus is still active in this county. Anyone participating in activities at the fairgrounds assumes the risk of being exposed to the virus.
“This is so people understand that COVID is still active and a risk to the public.”
•••
A filing period for three spots on the Garvin County Fair Board is set to go throughout all of next week.
One office in each of the three county districts is included in the filings scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 11-15 at the county clerk's office on the second floor of the Garvin County Courthouse in Pauls Valley.
Only registered voters in the county are eligible to file as a candidate.
Any person who files must reside in the commissioner's district or city they seek to represent.
Any races coming from the filings will be contested during an election on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
