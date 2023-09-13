Some signs were there of a motorist who might have been under the influence while driving when his semi truck plowed into other vehicles causing a massive highway pile-up and two deaths this past spring near Pauls Valley.
Testimony from a Texas police officer was that Tony Enweremadu, 38, did exhibit signs he might have been driving under the influence of marijuana when the tragic incident happened April 12 on Interstate 35 about a dozen miles south of Pauls Valley.
The pileup included five semi trucks, all hauling trailers, a pickup and a badly mangled smaller car containing two people killed in the incident.
The two deaths have led to Enweremadu now facing two counts of first-degree manslaughter.
Enweremadu is accused of being under the influence of marijuana and distracted by his cell phone when he failed to see vehicles slowing down to merge into one lane for a construction zone resulting in the large-scale deadly crash.
Denton police officer Yancy Green took the stand after a state prosecutor argued he could provide evidence to show probable cause that Enweremadu had committed a crime.
“The state would argue this witness can show this driver was driving under the influence,” said Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Victoria Freeman.
Green, who checked out Enweremadu after he was flown to a hospital in Denton, is a sobriety test instructor and drug recognition expert.
“At this time I didn’t believe Tony is impaired but at the crash it was possible he was impaired,” Green said, adding his evaluation came maybe 11 hours after the crash.
Green pointed to indicators of Enweremadu’s possible impairment earlier in the day, such as memory loss.
“There were quite a few signs of possible impairment,” he said. “He did not recall a lot of basic things. He did not remember moving on the roadway until the last minute. He could remember what he had for breakfast. There are certain things you can remember and other things you can’t.”
The officer added the narcotic Enweremadu was given on the flight to Denton likely did not impact the evaluation.
“What’s important to me is what led back to his driving. He said he smoked it when he woke up,” Green said about Enweremadu’s admission of smoking marijuana that morning after he got up around 8 a.m.
Another observation is Enweremadu did have a laceration on his left arm and a big bump on his head.
While on the stand for the second time in the hearing started back in early July, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Brad Dansby said he spoke with Texas state trooper Corp. Michael Rogers, who was asked to go see Enweremadu at the Denton hospital.
Rogers earlier testified Enweremadu admitted he was responding to a ‘ring’ notification on his cell phone about a delivery made at his residence back in Texas when he looked up and saw traffic was slowing down leading to the collision and multi-vehicle accident.
Danbsy later met Enweremadu at a hospital in Ardmore, where he closely observed the suspect as he provided blood samples.
Norman defense attorney Keith Nedwick led Dansby through a series of questions on his client’s state of mind at the time, the storage of the blood samples and the trooper’s behavior at the hospital.
“You were aware that Trooper Rogers did not see any signs of impairment,” Nedwick asked the witness. “That was well after the crash.”
“He was telling me he did not see signs of impairment,” Dansby said in response.
“Some time had passed,” he said about Enweremadu giving consent to provide blood samples hours after the accident.
Dansby said a nurse at a hospital in Ardmore drew blood for three vials after Enweremadu voluntarily gave his consent.
“I don’t remember threatening,” Dansby said when asked if he argued with medical staff as they began to leave even before Enweremadu had been discharged from the hospital.
“Tony was ready to go so we left.”
There was a back-and-forth exchange between Dansby and Nedwick about the trooper storing the blood samples in his own truck for six days before taking the sealed package to an OHP facility in Durant. In early July the samples were taken to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lab for testing.
Dansby testified he was told by lab officials the storage in his own vehicle had no effect on the samples.
