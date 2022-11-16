A low cost spay/neuter signup is at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28 at the PV Animal Shelter
The cost is for dogs $50 and cats $35 and a rabies vaccination is $10 without current rabies certificate.
This is a cash only transaction at the shelter. Call 405-238-1303 or pvpaws1@gmail.com for more information.
•••
Oklahoma book author John J. Dwyer is scheduled to give a presentation on the state's history at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at Crossroads Church in Pauls Valley.
Dwyer will also hold signings for his books on Oklahoma history before and after statehood.
The event is open to the public as the presentation is being done by 2.MAR.OE Educational Support Group.
The church is located just west of I-35 on state Highway 19.
•••
The current Let’s Talk About It series at Pauls Valley's public library will soon wrap up for the year.
Sharon Burris of Ardmore will lead a lecture next month on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
Supported by Oklahoma Humanities, the lecture will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The library is also planning a free meditation class now set for a 2 p.m. start on Sunday, Dec. 11.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County over the next couple of weeks.
• Thursday, Nov. 17 (9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refining Company. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Thursday, Nov. 17 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – First Baptist Church in Lindsay, 401 SW 3rd. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, Nov. 22 (10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 South Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Friday, Nov. 25 (11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Amie Orr at 580-798-3714.
• Monday, Nov. 28 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Kirby Evans at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Dec. 2 (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.