The time to sing is just about here as the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta group will give its second performance since forming last year.
The nonprofit group is planning to perform Gilbert and Sullivan’s famous operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium.
It will be the second of these particular performances as the first was held Tuesday night, April 19 at the First Christian Church in Edmond.
Tickets of $25 for adults and $5 for youth and students will be available at the door for the performance.
Advance tickets are also available at the PV Chamber of Commerce offices in the downtown area.
•••
The final production of Ardmore Little Theatre's 2021-22 season will be performed at Goddard Center next week, April 28-May 1.
"The Drowning Girls" is based on the true story of three murders that took place in England in the early 1900s.
The victims – Bessie Mundy, Alice Burnham and Margaret Lofty – had two things in common: all had married George Joseph Smith and all were drowned in their bathtubs.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, April 25. Reservations and tickets can be made at the Ardmore Little Theatre office in the Goddard Center, by phone at 580-223-6387, or through the ALT website at ardmorelittletheater.com. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.