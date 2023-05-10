Skills come out in 4-H contest

A total of 19 members of Garvin County area 4-H clubs took part in the recent consumer decisions and skill-a-thon contest held at the Pauls Valley Ag Education Room.
The Consumer Decision objectives are for 4-H members to evaluate products/services based on standards, quality, and a given situation. They also learned to make wise choices while shopping, and lastly, answer questions related to products and services.
The Skill A Thon portion is designed to give youth a broad perspective of FCS through competitive activities. It provides an opportunity for members to develop life skills in a friendly but competitive setting by demonstrating the breadth of their knowledge and understanding of FCS practices and principles related to foods, sewing, and housing.
The results for the 2023 contest are:
• Junior Division: Grand Champion, Tinley Milligan, Pauls Valley 4-H, Reserve Champion, Josie Bonner, Stratford 4-H, Third place, Alivia Richardson, Pauls Valley 4-H, Fourth place, Allison White, Pauls Valley 4-H, Fifth place, Kendall Bonner, Stratford 4-H, Sixth place, Charlee Cothren, Stratford 4-H.
First-time judges Hannah Wright and Faith Lister from Stratford 4-H also competed. Jack White from Pauls Valley 4-H rounded out the junior division.
• Intermediate Division: Grand Champion, Kolbi Koesler, Pauls Valley 4-H, there was a tie for Reserve Champion between Ella Lister of Stratford 4-H and Kally Milligan of Pauls Valley 4-H Club.
Third place went to Shelby Lister, Stratford 4-H, and in the fifth-place position was Kelsey Thompson of Maysville 4-H.
• The Senior division had four judges competing.
The 2023 Garvin County Senior Champion Consumer Decisions and Skill A Thon champion was Karlie Koesler of the Pauls Valley 4-H.
Reserve Champion went to seasoned judge Lauren Earp of the Elmore City-Pernell 4-H Club, third place went to Ty Danley of Pauls Valley 4-H, and rounding out the Senior Division was Cooper McKinzie of Wynnewood 4-H.
Garvin County 4-H members are gearing up for the next county contest which is a new addition.
The food showdown has been around for a while, however without a family and consumer sciences educator it was hard to put one into play.
This year with the addition of Garvin County Family and Consumer Sciences educator Julie Selman it was decided to add it the activity.
The 2022 year saw the SE District runner-up team of Faith Wright and Riley Lundy of the Stratford 4-H program advance to the state competition.
The 2023 Garvin County Food Showdown contest will be held at the Stratford High School Family and Consumer Sciences Room at 4 p.m. May 16.
Entries for the contest are due May 12 to the Garvin County Extension Office. For more information regarding the contest, contact the Garvin County Extension Office or tracie.mullendore@okstate.edu.
