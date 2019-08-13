Authorities believe it was a sleepy driver that caused a one-vehicle accident resulting in injuries for the Stratford man behind the wheel.
A report released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows Michael W. Miller-Hannan, 23, was alone while driving a 2001 GMC pickup truck that went off an area highway over the weekend.
State troopers list the cause of the accident as an “apparently sleepy” driver as the injury wreck came at just after 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
The report indicates Miller-Hannan's truck was traveling eastbound on a county road at the time.
At some point the truck drifted across the center line nearly a mile east of U.S. Highway 177 at a site about five miles south of Stratford.
According to the OHP report, the truck, after it was overcorrected, went off the right side of the roadway, where it overturned one quarter time into a creek bed coming to rest on its side.
Miller-Hannan, who troopers report was wearing seatbelts at the time, was pinned in the vehicle for about 40 minutes before being freed by Pauls Valley and Stratford firefighters.
He was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in fair condition with head and leg injuries.
