Four votes made all the difference as Wynnewood's acting mayor got off to an early lead before holding on to claim a full term of her own with the slimmest of wins Tuesday.
With four candidates in the race Anne Giltner edged out challenger Shayne Winkler by a 198-194 count.
The results give Giltner 46.15 percent of vote, while Winkler received 45.22 percent.
Giltner jumped out early claiming 16 of the 23 absentee ballots during Tuesday's election. The margin tightened dramatically when results from two precincts were reported.
G.A. Turner finished with 28 votes, or 6.5 percent, while Dusten Canady got nine votes.
The early absentees didn't reflect the final tally for a school bond election in Stratford.
Absentee ballots didn't favor the Stratford issue, but in the end the measure passed with plenty of room to spare.
The bond issue, delayed in April because of the virus pandemic, collected nearly 78 percent of the votes with a 191-54 count. School bond issues require at least 60 percent support for passage.
The Stratford issue totaling $620,000 is meant to address a number of school facility improvements.
There is no tax increase with the measure as upgrades planned are to the district's agriculture building and show barn, baseball and softball fields, along with new heat and air conditioning equipment at the elementary school.
In the other race on Garvin County ballots it was a Republican runoff for the District 43 State Senate seat between incumbent Paul Scott and challenger Jessica Garvin.
The winner will be the Republican nominee taking on Democrat Terri Reimer of Marlow during the general election in November.
Election results for the District 43 race, which includes a western portion of Garvin County, will come come later in the PV Democrat.
