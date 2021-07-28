Slow but upward climb for hospital

One administrator believes any outside perception may be a little deceiving when it comes to the health of Pauls Valley’s new hospital as it starts slow to build a lasting foundation.
When the lights look to be off and the activity down CEO Richard Mathis says that doesn’t mean things aren’t going on inside the revived new hospital reopened April 28.
Mathis says it may appear to be a slow start but that’s part of the plan as the numbers are now beginning to inch upward for the new Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County.
“It’s gone about the way I expected it to go, maybe a little better,” Mathis said about this newest start for the hospital in PV.
“I’m most proud of the staff. We have assembled a great staff. It’s one of the better staffs in the area. We pulled people with 20, 30 years experiences, and some out of retirement, into this market.
“We’ve had a few slight hiccups and bumps starting out, but the numbers have started going up. We’ve been working to kind of get our legs under us. We’re starting to get out, market and advertise.”
The CEO says the “soft open” of the hospital was by design with 70 employees compared to nearly twice that many when the local hospital closed down in 2018.
Even with far fewer employees Mathis says the hospital is still “providing some high level of services” starting in the ER, or as he calls it, the emergency department.
From there patients are being assessed as scanning services like CT’s, X-rays and ultrasounds are available, along with a full lab in the hospital.
“We get people admitted to the floor all the time,” he said, referring to in-patient admissions for overnight stays up on the second floor.
“I would say their average stay is about 3 1/2 days. A majority of the ones being admitted will come from the ED and need an in-patient setting. Some are being referred by outside physicians.”
The hospital does have patient transfer agreements in place with hospitals in Oklahoma City and someday soon Norman as there are a regular number of airlifts from Pauls Valley.
As for feedback on what people think about the start of this new hospital, Mathis said it’s starting to come from providers, physicians and residents in the community.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people who said they were glad we’re here providing services,” he said.
“Conservatively, I would say we’ve saved seven to 10 lives, some with cardiac events, a stroke, even a gunshot. People are able to come here and be cared for. Some are sent to another facility, others will stay on the floor and a majority are served on an out-patient basis.”
The input appears to be coming from all sides, such as one woman bringing her elderly mother to the hospital here who told Mathis she was glad Pauls Valley has an open hospital again.
Then there’s others who have driven by, saw it dark and concluded the hospital is either not making it or is still closed down.
Mathis says those observations from the outside can be misleading.
“We’re like any other business. If we don’t take care of our patients we won’t stay in business. If we do a good job it breeds success,” he said.
“We need to get out there and tell people about what we do as a total facility; gain their confidence. I have no doubts about the patient care, the outcomes and our ability to serve this community.
“As long we take care of our patients we’ll continue to grow as a hospital.”
With the hospital’s start being funded by Southern Plains, Mathis says some money will be reimbursed once the facility’s Medicare and Medicaid connection is finalized.
Mathis stresses it is a “full licensed” hospital, but the next step is accreditation. A survey of the hospital is expected to come soon from the Accreditation Health Care Facility program.
For now the plan is to move to Phase 2 with surgery expected to return in September, along with rehabilitation services and an expansion of a wound care/diabetes program.
“When we get through our accreditation then we can expand out to more elective work,” Mathis said.
“A key for us is relevance to the market. Are we relevant to the needs of this market? Are we taking care of the medical needs of the market?”
