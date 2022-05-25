Small, carefully wrapped packages of marijuana and a loaded handgun were what authorities found when they recently stopped a vehicle traveling near Wynnewood.
All those packages wound up totaling 43 pounds of marijuana resulting in five felony charges being filed against Bobby Dwayne Madkins Jr., 27, of Ft. Worth, Texas.
Maddens would later admit that someone else loaded the drugs in his vehicle as he was on his way back to Texas.
Agents with a district task force report smelling an “overwhelming” marijuana odor when they stopped the southbound vehicle just over a week ago a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
They also claim to have seen two large trash bags lying on the floor of the vehicle’s rear cargo area.
Also seen was a handgun in the vehicle’s glove box as Madkins searched for an insurance card.
Inside the two large bags were 43 smaller vacuum-sealed packages with each containing about a pound of marijuana.
“The defendant advised the marijuana was placed in the vehicle while he was inside of the casino,” agents reported.
“He advised he didn’t know how much marijuana he was taking back to Texas.”
A search of Madkins' phone showed several texts from people asking for prices and the defendant agreeing to a transaction.
During Madkin’s initial court appearance on the drug and gun charges he was given a $50,000 bond. He was later released after the bond was posted.
•••
One traffic stop, two suspects in custody after agents with a district task force found a few pounds of marijuana in a vehicle traveling in the Wynnewood area.
Single felony charges of drug possession with intent to distribute were filed last week against James Irven Williams III, 32, and Daryl Anthony Bradley, 31, both of Conroe, Texas.
The traffic stop on Interstate 35 leading to the charges actually came on May 9 as the vehicle was traveling southbound.
Williams, who was the driver, told agents they were on their way back home in Houston, Texas.
Found in the vehicle was a duffle bag with eight individual vacuum-sealed packages as each contained one pound of marijuana.
“The defendant advised (Bradley) and he had purchased the marijuana in Moore for $6,200 and were going to transport the marijuana back to Texas so they could then distribute to individuals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.